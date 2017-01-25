Gary Gold: Worcester name ex-Bath boss as director of rugby

Worcester Warriors have appointed Gary Gold as director of rugby until the end of the season, with Carl Hogg retaining his position as head coach.

Gold, 49, has Premiership coaching experience with London Irish, Newcastle and Bath as well as at international level with his native South Africa.

He takes on the role with Warriors 11th in the Premiership table, just one point above bottom side Bristol.

"Gary is highly regarded," Worcester chief executive Jim O'Toole said.

