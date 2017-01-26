Leicester Tigers: Premiership club can win trophies this season - Simon Cohen

Simon Cohen has been on Leicester Tigers' board since 2011

Leicester Tigers chief executive Simon Cohen says the club can win trophies this year despite recent poor form.

Tigers were knocked out of the European Champions Cup earlier this month, and are fifth in the Premiership.

They have lost all three games under head coach Aaron Mauger since sacking director of rugby Richard Cockerill on 2 January.

"We could have left that decision until the end of the season, but we didn't because we want to win," Cohen said.

"This board has got a pretty good record of getting it right over a number of years. There's a lot of rugby expertise on the board.

"Leicester Tigers will be challenging for trophies and I don't see any reason why we can't challenge for trophies this season."

The Anglo-Welsh Cup resumes on Saturday, with Tigers having two wins from two as they prepare to host Northampton Saints in their third of four Pool matches.

Victory over fierce rivals Saints, and Saracens the following week, would guarantee them top spot and a place in the semi-finals.

Tigers are also still in contention for a top-four finish in the Premiership, sitting five points behind fourth-placed Bath.

Mauger was appointed Leicester head coach in 2014

Cohen confirmed that the search for a new director of rugby is being led by the external consultancy firm which recommended Eddie Jones to the Rugby Football Union for the England head coach's job.

"We've got a rugby group within the board who will review those recommendations and then make a recommendation to the board," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"The processes are pretty good to ensure we get the best possible person and I'm sure that Aaron will be a candidate in that process."