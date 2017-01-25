Tyler Gendall: Harlequins sign Cornish Pirates prop

Tyler Gendall
Tyler Gendall (right) joined Cornish Pirates from St Ives in the summer of 2014

Harlequins have signed prop Tyler Gendall from Cornish Pirates on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has played over 50 games since joining the Pirates.

Quins need cover in the front row, with Will Collier out for two months and Kyle Sinckler set to be named in England's squad for the Six Nations.

"I am really pleased to be able to bring in someone with Tyler's ability at such short notice," director of rugby John Kingston said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired