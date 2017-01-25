Tyler Gendall: Harlequins sign Cornish Pirates prop

Tyler Gendall (right) joined Cornish Pirates from St Ives in the summer of 2014

Harlequins have signed prop Tyler Gendall from Cornish Pirates on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has played over 50 games since joining the Pirates.

Quins need cover in the front row, with Will Collier out for two months and Kyle Sinckler set to be named in England's squad for the Six Nations.

"I am really pleased to be able to bring in someone with Tyler's ability at such short notice," director of rugby John Kingston said.