Ryan Grant: Scotland prop joins Worcester Warriors from Glasgow

Ryan Grant made his full Scotland debut against Australia in 2012

Worcester Warriors have signed Scotland international loose-head prop Ryan Grant from Pro12 side Glasgow.

The 31-year-old, part of the British & Irish Lions squad which defeated Australia in 2013, helped Glasgow win the Scottish title two seasons ago.

The former Edinburgh player has 25 caps for his country, representing them in the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup.

"I'm hungry to help the side during some very important matches over the second half of the season," Grant said.

"The Premiership is a fierce league and I am looking forward to the challenge of going head-to-head with some of the best props in the world."

French Top 14 side Brive announced on 3 January that they had signed Grant on loan, but this was denied by Glasgow.

Worcester head coach Carl Hogg added: "Ryan possesses an abundance of experience at the highest level of the game and has been successful in club and international rugby."