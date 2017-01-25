BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Nigel Owens to advise Wales over high tackles

Owens to advise Wales over high tackles

Nigel Owens, the 2015 World Cup final referee, will advise Wales on high tackles before the 2017 Six Nations, says national boss Rob Howley.

New guidelines caused controversy early in January and Howley hopes none follows in the tournament.

