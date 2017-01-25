Dave Lewis: Exeter Chiefs scrum-half to miss rest of season with knee injury

Dave Lewis' Exeter contract runs out at the end of the season

Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Dave Lewis will miss the rest of the season after having an operation on a knee injury.

The 27-year-old has played 10 games this term, his most recent appearance coming in Exeter's European Champions Cup win over Ulster on 15 January.

"We were told from the first scan there was a chance the cartilage issue could be quite bad," said boss Rob Baxter.

"He's had to have a significant amount of cartilage repaired, which becomes quite a major operation."

Last season's Premiership runners-up are short on options at scrum-half, with Will Chudley, Niko Matawalu and Haydn Thomas also on the sidelines.

That leaves only youngsters Jack Maunder and Stu Townsend, who has been on a dual-registration deal with Cornish Pirates, as options for the number nine shirt as Exeter host Wasps in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on Saturday.

"I think Stu will be starting for us this week," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"Hopefully Haydn will be back next week to back them up, and then we'll probably keep our eye on the market just to see who is potentially available."