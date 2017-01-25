Sale Sharks: Mark Jennings worried for career over recent injuries

Mark Jennings has scored five tries in his 63 appearances for Sale

Sale Sharks centre Mark Jennings says he feared for his career because of almost four years of injury problems.

The 22-year-old suffered his initial bicep problem playing for England U20s in March 2013 that caused him to miss the junior version of the World Cup.

He had further minor injuries but has started in the Sharks past two games in the Champions Cup.

"It has been brutal as most of the injuries I've had are all upper body," he told BBC Sport.

"So it has all been lower body weights in rehab, a lot of running involved and I basically don't have any biceps anymore - I've got an Achilles heel tendon holding my left one together and then I did my right one at the start of the season.

"It was a serious thing as the rehab had to be down to every fine detail about getting it right to make sure it was 100% before I came back.

"It was quite frightening for my career as before that I hadn't really had any injuries, now it just makes me hungry to play."

The Namibia-born back agreed a deal with Sale aged 16 becoming their youngest ever signing at the time and represented England through the age groups from under-16 up to under-20.

He joked: "I think the Sale physios are my best mates with the amount of time I spend with them. I'm sick of seeing the inside of the gym, really it is just a good feeling getting back out there and playing.

"It is about me kicking on now and putting my hand up for selection by showing what I can do."

'We're negotiating with Ford's agent'

England fly-half George Ford is contracted to Bath until the end of next season

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond also confirmed that he would now not be looking to make additions for this season, but is close to agreeing deals for players for the 2017-18 campaign.

"I think we've got enough quality here if we get some momentum to get comfortable in the league," said the former Sharks hooker.

"There are new two or three for next season we'll have decisions on this week and we're still trying to negotiate with George Ford's agent but it is down to Bath now I think, that is out of our hands.

"If Bath don't release him then we'll look elsewhere."