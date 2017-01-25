Six Nations 2017: New captain Jones puts 'footprint' on Wales, says Howley

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: New Wales captain Jones says England the team to beat

New Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has already "put his footprint" on their 2017 Six Nations squad, says coach Rob Howley.

Ospreys lock Jones has replaced Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton as captain.

"There's a new competitive edge about the squad with a new dynamic in the captain," said Howley.

"He's certainly put his footprint on his captaincy style over the past few days and Alun Wyn will flourish in the role."

Howley hopes Jones, who is taking over the captaincy role after Warburton's six-year stint, will "be the best that he can be".

Ospreys open-side Justin Tipuric was outstanding in Wales' last Test, a 27-13 win over South Africa in November.

Bath's Taulupe Faletau and Gloucester's Ross Moriarty are also among the leading contenders for Wales back-row spots.

Warburton has switched between the six and seven jerseys for Blues this season.

He also played blind-side when Tipuric was at open-side in Wales' November win over Argentina.

Looking for 'another level'

Wales also, narrowly, beat Japan in the autumn, but began with a poor display in defeat by Australia and their efforts were criticised despite three wins from four in the series.

Howley says he understands the criticism that came Wales' way.

He added: "We've got over the line in the autumn three times so I think the players can take pride in that.

"But we all accept that we need to go to another level and another level started on Monday."

New faces bring "freshness" and "new competitive edge"

There are seven uncapped players in the Wales squad, five of whom have not previously been involved.

Howley says the new players helped bring a "freshness" and "a new competitive edge" to the squad when they gathered on Monday with more seasoned players accepting the need for improvement.

"There was a different feel. There was a lot of energy, but maybe players who have been in our environment for a period of time have said something to themselves that they haven't been good enough.

"And ultimately we want to set the standards.

"It's a big year as everyone knows, but that standard has to be set in the Welsh jersey and the last couple (of Six Nations) we've come up short - second and joint second and that hurts."

'Tough start' for Wales

Howley says his players understand the need to start the tournament well, saying: "We haven't won it for a while and it's important we put a marker down and it starts in Italy in two weeks' time."

Wales have six days between playing in Rome and hosting Eddie Jones' reigning champions England, on 11 February in Cardiff.

Howley said Wales' tournament start is a "tough assignment".

He added: "That game (against Italy) then a six-day turnaround - we won't look beyond the first game.

"You'd rather play at home. They've got a new coaching team and that's going to be a huge motivation - it will probably be at their highest."