BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: New Wales captain Jones says England the team to beat

New Wales captain Jones: England the team to beat

New Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones tells BBC Breakfast of his hopes for the 2017 Six Nations in which he rates England favourites.

The Ospreys lock replaced Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton as Wales skipper ahead of the tournament.

