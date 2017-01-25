BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: New Wales captain Jones says England the team to beat
New Wales captain Jones: England the team to beat
- From the section Welsh Rugby
New Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones tells BBC Breakfast of his hopes for the 2017 Six Nations in which he rates England favourites.
The Ospreys lock replaced Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton as Wales skipper ahead of the tournament.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired