Six Nations: Dylan Hartley confirmed as England captain for 2017

Dylan Hartley accompanied coach Eddie Jones to the launch

Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley has been confirmed as England's captain for the Six Nations - two days after his six-week suspension for striking ended.

Hartley, who led England to the 2016 Grand Slam, was banned for hitting Sean O'Brien high with a swinging arm as Leinster beat Northampton in December.

Asked about his suitability he said: "We did this last year, talking about me, I'm here on behalf of the team."

England's opening game against France is on 4 February at Twickenham.

"The challenge is to use this week as best we can to get the preparation right for a huge first game," he added.

Hartley, 30, took his place as captain at the official launch of the championship in London on Wednesday.

He will not have played for nine weeks by the time of that match and has now been banned for a total of 60 weeks in his career.

Hartley was dropped from England's 2015 Rugby World Cup squad after he headbutted Saracens' Jamie George, but was recalled by Eddie Jones after the Australian replaced Stuart Lancaster as head coach.

The hooker went on to lead the side to a Six Nations Grand Slam as they embarked on a run of 14 consecutive Test match victories.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has refused to be drawn on whether Hartley's disciplinary record will affect his chances of leading this summer's tour to New Zealand.

Hartley's rap sheet April 2007: 26 weeks for eye gouging December 2014: three weeks for elbowing March 2012: eight weeks for biting May 2015: four weeks for headbutting December 2012: two weeks for punching December 2016: six weeks for striking May 2013: 11 weeks for swearing at a referee Total: 60 weeks