Pro12: Flanker Nic Cudd signs Dragons contract extension

Carmarthen-born Nic Cudd joined Scarlets academy aged 16

Flanker Nic Cudd has signed a new deal to keep him at Newport Gwent Dragons until 2019.

The 28-year-old joined them from Welsh Pro12 rivals Scarlets in September 2012 amid a back-row injury crisis.

He has since made more than 100 Dragons appearances, earning a reputation as a dogged performer.

"I see a bright future for the Dragons with the number of talented youngsters coming through to play for the region," said Cudd.

Dragons head coach Kingsley Jones, a former Wales open-side, said: "Nic has always been one of the most relentless and committed players in the squad who exudes humility and respect to all he associates with, hence it's no wonder why he is a fan favourite and so well-respected by his peers and opposing teams."