Rhys Webb: Wales expected to release scrum-half to play for Ospreys

Rhys Webb has played 23 times for Wales

Ospreys hope to have Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb available for their Anglo-Welsh Cup match against Bristol.

Webb made his comeback from an ankle injury in the Swansea region's 26-21 win over Newcastle.

The 28-year-old is expected to be released from Wales' Six Nations squad to continue his return to fitness.

"There's a strong possibility and we'd be more than comfortable in giving him as much game time as he needs," said attack coach Gruff Rees.

"He certainly wouldn't train properly until Thursday or Friday, but that's no issue with someone like Rhys.

"He lead the side last week, he knows a lot of our tactical messages and he'll drive probably an even younger group this week."

Webb is one of 11 Ospreys players in Wales' squad which met up on Monday.

He has played only an hour since undergoing ankle surgery following Wales' 32-8 defeat by Australia on 5 November.