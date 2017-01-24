Autumn internationals 2017: Scotland host Samoa, New Zealand & Australia

Scotland last played New Zealand in 2014, losing 24-16 to the world champions

Scotland will host reigning world champions New Zealand, Samoa and Australia in November's autumn internationals.

The Pacific Islanders visit Edinburgh on the weekend of 11 November for what will be Gregor Townsend's first home fixture as head coach.

Scotland take on the All Blacks the following weekend.

Australia complete the trio of internationals on the weekend of 25 November.

Glasgow Warriors boss Townsend will succeed national head coach Vern Cotter this summer. His first task will be leading Scotland on their June tour of Australia.

Samoa last played in Scotland seven years ago, when Ruaridh Jackson's dramatic late penalty earned the hosts a 19-16 victory at Pittodrie.

Steve Hansen's All Blacks took on the Scots in the autumn series of 2014, emerging with a hard-fought 24-16 win.

The Wallabies play in Scotland for the second successive November, following their narrow 23-22 triumph last year, and the sides contested a thrilling and controversial 2015 World Cup quarter-final, Australia prevailing by a point.