Henry Trinder: Gloucester centre to make long-awaited return from injury

Henry Trinder has represented England against the Barbarians

Long-serving Gloucester centre Henry Trinder is to return from injury for the first time since April in Friday's Anglo-Welsh Cup game at Bath.

The 27-year-old underwent knee surgery last June, having previously injured the same right knee in February 2015.

Trinder has previously had hamstring, jaw and shoulder problems, requiring surgery on his shoulder in 2014.

"It was very disappointing to get injured but mentally I got over that," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Credit to the coaches, the physios and the conditioning department to getting me back fitter than I've ever been."

The former England Saxons player, who has scored 19 tries in 78 appearances for Gloucester, played 14 games in 2015-16 in between his knee injuries.