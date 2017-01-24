Charlie Amesbury: Bristol winger to leave at end of season ahead of 2017 Varsity match

Charlie Amesbury is studying for an MSt in Social Innovation at Queens College, Cambridge

Bristol winger Charlie Amesbury is to leave professional rugby at the end of the Premiership season and then captain Cambridge University while studying.

The ex-Harlequins, Newcastle Falcons and Sale Sharks player, 30, is to focus on the 2017 Varsity Match.

He has scored 20 tries in 47 games for Bristol since joining the club in 2013.

"I've had four great years at Bristol and 13 as a professional, but this opportunity doesn't present itself to too many," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Constitutionally, the 'captain' runs the club (at Cambridge University), so in a way they are the director of rugby, which is quite nice.

"We have got a really good coach though in (former Plymouth Albion boss) James Shanahan, and a really good bunch of guys, so I won't have to do too much."

Henson back in training

Meanwhile, Bristol's former Saracens and Toulon back Gavin Henson has resumed first-team training as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old has played just two Premiership games so far this season because of two spells on the sidelines.

Welshman Henson - who won 33 caps for his country between 2001 and 2011 - suffered his latest injury in October's loss to Sale.

Henson lasted 11 minutes for Bristol on the day of his comeback from a leg injury he suffered on the opening day of the season.

No precise timeframe has been revealed for his return to the match-day squad but Bristol backs coach Dwayne Peel said: "He's way ahead of schedule now so it's when his body feels right.

"It's good to have him back on the park. His knowledge is second to none.

"In his first session back, albeit non-contact, he looked class to be fair."