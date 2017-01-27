Anglo-Welsh Cup: Ospreys v Bristol (Sat)

Rhys Webb made his comeback from an ankle injury in Ospreys' 26-21 win against Newcastle on 21 January

Anglo-Welsh Cup: Ospreys v Bristol Date: Saturday, 28 January Venue: Brewery Field, Bridgend Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Rhys Webb will captain the Ospreys when they face Bristol in the Anglo-Welsh Cup after his release from Wales' Six Nations squad.

Jay Baker will make his first start while Ifan Phillips and Will Jones could debut if they come off the bench.

Scrum half Alby Mathewson will make his competitive debut for a much-changed Bristol side.

Jack Wallace, Dan Tuohy, Will Hurrell, Tom Varndell all come in while Billy Searle partners with Mathewson.

Ospreys: Dafydd Howells, Jay Baker, Joe Thomas, Jonathan Spratt, Ben John, Luke Price, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Scott Otten, Rhodri Jones, James Ratti, Adam Beard, Joe Bearman, Sam Underhill, Rob McCusker.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rowan Jenkins, Daniel Suter, Tyler Ardron, Will Jones, Matthew Aubrey, Phil Jones, Tom O'Flaherty.

Bristol: Jack Wallace; David Lemi, Will Hurrell, Tusi Pisi, Tom Varndell; Billy Searle, Alby Mathewson; Jack O'Connell, Max Crumpton, Gaston Cortes, Dan Tuohy, Ben Glynn, Nick Fenton-Wells, Jack Lam (capt), Mitch Eadie.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Jamal Ford-Robinson, James Hall, Mark Sorenson, Giorgi Nemsadze, Rhodri Williams, Thretton Palamo, Jack Tovey.