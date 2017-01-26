Anglo-Welsh Cup: Sale Sharks v Cardiff Blues

Cam Dolan will captain Cardiff Blues for their opening Anglo Welsh cup match

Anglo-Welsh Cup: Sale v Cardiff Blues Date: Friday, 27 January Venue: AJ Bell Stadium, Salford Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sale make 10 changes for the visit of Blues with David Seymour named captain.

Denny Solomona returns on the wing with AJ MacGinty and ex-Wales international Mike Phillips the half-back pairing.

Cam Dolan will captain a team containing a blend of youth and experience as Cardiff Blues target a fist victory in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Richard Hodges, who takes charge of the side in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, has also named seven players recently named in the Wales Under-20s squad.

Aled Summerhill and Jarrod Evans both return after being injured in the first round against Exeter Chiefs.

Pele Cowley makes his debut and former Ospreys prop Marc Thomas on the bench.

Sale Sharks: Mike Haley; Denny Solomona, Johnny Leota, Sam Tuitupou, Byron McGuigan; AJ MacGinty, Mike Phillips; Ross Harrison, Neil Briggs, Halani Aulika, Bryn Evans, Jonathan Mills, Tom Curry, David Seymour (capt), Laurence Pearce.

Replacements: Cameron Neild, James Flynn, Kieran Longbottom, George Nott, Ben Curry, James Mitchell, Sam James, Mark Jennings.

Cardiff Blues: Aled Summerhill; Teri Gee, Cory Allen, Garyn Smith, Harri Millard; Jarrod Evans, Pele Cowley; Corey Domachowski, Ethan Lewis, Kieron Assiratti, Ben Edwards, Seb Davies, James Sheekey, Morgan Sienawski, Cam Dolan (capt)

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Marc Thomas, Ben Leung, Callum Bradbury, Aled Ward , Dane Blacker, Ben Jones, Cameron Lewis.=