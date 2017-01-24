Ed Slater: Leicester Tigers ban forward for striking opponent

Ed Slater has been involved in the full England set-up but has not yet represented his country at the highest level

Leicester Tigers have suspended lock Ed Slater for two weeks for striking an opponent during their loss to Glasgow.

An internal disciplinary hearing found Slater guilty after reviewing an incident during the first half of Saturday's 43-0 Champions Cup defeat.

He will now miss Anglo-Welsh Cup ties with Northampton Saints and Saracens.

A club statement said: "Ed regrets his actions in the heat of a vital club match and will look forward to his return to action following suspension."