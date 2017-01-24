Pro12: Scarlets flanker Will Boyde signs new contract

Will Boyde's development was helped by playing for hometown club Narberth, Carmarthen Athletic and Carmarthen Quins

Scarlets open-side flanker Will Boyde has signed a new contract.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season as a rival to James Davies, an Olympic silver medallist with Great Britain's sevens squad at Rio 2016.

Scarlets have not specified the length of the deal signed by Boyde, who came through the region's academy.

"I believe it's going to be the best place for me to continue my development," said Boyde, who has made 29 appearances since his debut in 2014.

"The region has brought me through the age grade and it is my home.

"I've been a part of the squad for three years and, despite a frustrating time with injuries, I feel I've made the most of the opportunity the coaches have given me this year."

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels said: "Will is a great example of a talented young rugby player who through hard work, dedication and commitment has made his breakthrough."

Wing Steff Evans and fly-half Dan Jones have recently signed contract extensions at Scarlets.