Richard Cockerill: Toulon consultant 'enjoying every minute'

Toulon consultant Richard Cockerill says he is "enjoying every minute" of being at a club with "rock stars".

Cockerill spent almost 25 years with Leicester as player and coach, winning three Premiership titles as director of rugby, but was sacked three weeks ago.

Cockerill will be with Toulon until the end of the Top 14 season.

"It's very different and the polar opposite of Leicester in many ways," Cockerill, 46, told BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

The former Tigers hooker is working under new Toulon boss Mike Ford.

"I've got a chance to win the Top 14 and with this side there's no reason why we can't win it," said Cockerill.

Toulon's losing bonus point at Saracens on Sunday secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, and an away trip to fellow French outfit Clermont Auvergne in the last eight.

Cockerill says he is relishing the opportunity to work with Toulon's squad, which includes seasoned internationals like Juan Smith, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Duane Vermeulen in the forward pack.

"I'm going to enjoy it and put everything into it. It's a privilege to coach a side with the names on this team sheet, working with them day in, day out," Cockerill added.

"I've coached against them and I have always thought it was a bit of an odd set-up. But now I am in the middle of it you sort of understand where they are coming from.

"This group - rock stars as they are - you set them a task and they will work really hard. Talk common sense, make sure what you are talking about is relevant to playing and people will listen. Hopefully I'll do that."

Cockerill has already been linked to a handful of jobs in the Premiership and the Pro 12 after the Top 14 season ends in May, but says after the end of the season his future is up in the air.

"At this point I have no idea. There are a few options that I am in discussions with at the moment. After the next five months I don't know where I am at, but I am going to put everything into it."

