Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers at the 'bottom of the pit'

Tom Youngs was named Tigers skipper at the start of the season and has made 17 appearances so far

Captain Tom Youngs says only hard work and a return to the basics will arrest Leicester Tigers' worst run of form in more than 13 years.

The 43-0 home loss to Glasgow in Saturday's European Champions Cup game was Tigers' fifth successive defeat in all competitions.

"It's been nowhere near good enough," Youngs told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We're at the bottom of the pit at the moment and we've got to dig ourselves out."

Leicester last lost five in a row in late 2003, when their squad was depleted by World Cup call-ups.

As well as a pool-phase exit from the Champions Cup, Leicester are now five points off the Premiership play-offs and could yet finish outside the top six for the first time in the professional era.

Youngs added: "We're going to keep working on the things we need to work on as individuals and as a team.

"The preparation has been good but we're saying things and we're not quite executing them."

'Worst time to be a Tigers fan'

BBC Radio Leicester commentator, and ex-Tigers fly-half, Bleddyn Jones said the Glasgow defeat marked a new low point for the club, who sacked director of rugby Richard Cockerill on 2 January.

Head coach Aaron Mauger took over the role on an interim basis.

"Usually when a new coach takes over, a team picks up their game but it hasn't been the case with Leicester Tigers," Jones said.

"Over the last three or four weeks it's probably been the worst time for being a Tigers fan, seeing their demise this season.

"I can't see a light at the end of the tunnel."