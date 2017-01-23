Six Nations: Scotland boosted by European club success - Stuart Hogg

Scotland have managed just three Six Nations wins over first opponents Ireland since 2000

Full-back Stuart Hogg believes Scotland can profit from Glasgow Warriors' success in Europe this season.

A Champions Cup quarter-final with Saracens follows the Six Nations and Hogg, 24, is brimming with confidence.

Asked whether Scotland can emulate the progress made by Glasgow, he said: "I don't see why not.

"Finn Russell has been playing awesome at 10 for Glasgow, so if we can get outside him for Scotland, I think we'll be grand."

Warriors reached the last eight of Europe's premier competition for the first time thanks to a resounding 43-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

The Pro12 side also beat Racing 92 home and away in the group, while rivals Edinburgh topped their section in the Challenge Cup, with 34 of Scotland head coach Vern Cotter's 36-man squad involved in knock-out rugby in Europe after the Six Nations.

Hogg thinks Scotland will benefit from the club feats, with increased competition for places and a greater sense of belief.

"I'm not going to lie, there were times in years gone by when we were scared about what was going to happen," he admitted.

"But now we're confident about getting the job done. We believe we have the playing staff, the structures and the coaching staff to get us victories."

Hogg (left) celebrates Glasgow's thumping win at Leicester with team-mate Tommy Seymour

With Ireland visiting Murrayfield on 4 February, Scotland are looking for their first opening win in the Six Nations since 2006.

Wales and Italy also come to Edinburgh, while there are difficult trips to Paris and London in what will be Cotter's final campaign before he is succeeded by Glasgow's Gregor Townsend.

Last year, Scotland finished fourth in the championship after beating Italy and France.

"We will concentrate on Ireland first and then after that we will look at the next opposition," said Hogg.

"We play a different way with Scotland than we do with Glasgow but here's hoping we can build up a good bit of form.

"The structure we try to play is very much dominate up front and release the backs out wide. The more space we get, the better.

"It's a work in progress but Ireland kick the ball a fair amount so if we can defuse their kicking game there will be good counter-attacking opportunities.

"There is no better feeling than winning in a Scotland jersey. We'll be doing everything we possibly can to get that feeling back.

"Vern Cotter has worked wonders for Scotland. He's put a huge amount of effort into this country and it would be good to send him off with some victories to thank him for all the work he's done for us."