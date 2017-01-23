London Welsh: Winding-up order for unpaid HMRC tax bill dismissed

London Welsh were deducted 20 points after entering voluntary liquidation

A winding up order issued against Championship strugglers London Welsh has been dismissed by a judge.

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs had applied for the Exiles to be wound up because of an unpaid tax bill of more than £90,000.

But registrar Nicholas Briggs dismissed the case on Monday after learning that Welsh entered voluntary liquidation last month.

The club are bottom of the table, having been deducted 20 points.

