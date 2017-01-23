Carlo Festuccia: Wasps re-sign Zebre & Italy hooker for rest of season

Wasps initially signed Italy international hooker Carlo Festuccia from Zebre in 2013

Wasps have re-signed Zebre and Italy hooker Carlo Festuccia on a contract until the end of the season.

Festuccia, 36, left Wasps last summer after three seasons with the Coventry-based Premiership club.

He has been brought back to provide cover after injuries to Tom Cruse and Academy hooker George Edgson, while Tommy Taylor has been named in England's 34-man Six Nations squad.

But Edd Shervington, who came out of retirement in December, is to leave.

He was brought back as injury cover at hooker on a three-month deal, following a short spell with Bristol, but will return to his free-range egg farming business in south Wales.

"We'd like to thank Edd for coming out of retirement to help us and wish him well when he returns to Wales," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young. "As we saw, he was needed on the bench against Toulouse due to the injuries we picked up in that area.

"We know Carlo will do a brilliant job for us. He was a very popular member of the squad during his time here and has a good relationship with the players and coaches, as well as an understanding of how we like to play.

"You know exactly what you're going to get, physicality, strong work at the set-piece and a player who will give his all."

Festuccia did not play for Zebre in Saturday's final Champions Cup group game against Wasps, but he did return to the Ricoh Arena in October when Wasps won 82-14 and ran in 12 tries against the Italians.