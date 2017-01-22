European Champions Cup: Saracens v Glasgow in quarter-finals
Defending champions Saracens will host Glasgow in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.
The winners of that match will face the victors from the tie between Munster and Toulouse in the semi-finals.
Wasps visit Leinster and Clermont host Toulon in the other quarter-finals with the winners meeting in the last four.
In the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Bath face Brive, Gloucester play Cardiff, Ospreys take on Stade Francais and Edinburgh host La Rochelle.
The Challenge Cup ties will be played on 30-31 March with the Champions Cup games on 1-2 April.
European Champions Cup quarter-final draw:
Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon
Leinster v Wasps
Saracens v Glasgow Warriors
Munster v Toulouse
Challenge Cup quarter-final draw:
Bath v Brive
Gloucester v Cardiff
Edinburgh v La Rochelle
Ospreys v Stade Francais