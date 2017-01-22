European Champions Cup: Saracens v Glasgow in quarter-finals

Glasgow's Mark Bennett scores a try in their 47-0 win over Leicester
Glasgow booked their place in the last eight with a 47-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday

Defending champions Saracens will host Glasgow in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.

The winners of that match will face the victors from the tie between Munster and Toulouse in the semi-finals.

Wasps visit Leinster and Clermont host Toulon in the other quarter-finals with the winners meeting in the last four.

In the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Bath face Brive, Gloucester play Cardiff, Ospreys take on Stade Francais and Edinburgh host La Rochelle.

The Challenge Cup ties will be played on 30-31 March with the Champions Cup games on 1-2 April.

European Champions Cup quarter-final draw:

Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon

Leinster v Wasps

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors

Munster v Toulouse

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw:

Bath v Brive

Gloucester v Cardiff

Edinburgh v La Rochelle

Ospreys v Stade Francais

