Six Nations 2017: Wales seek permission to close roof for all home games

The Principality Stadium was built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup

Wales have asked the organisers of rugby's Six Nations Championship for permission to play all their home games under a closed roof.

The Principality Stadium is the only ground in the tournament with a retractable roof.

Wales play England on 11 February and currently both teams would have had to agree to its closure.

"I have asked the question, and believe it should be a closed stadium," said Wales interim coach Rob Howley.

It is Howley's second spell in charge of Wales while head coach Gatland takes control of the British and Irish Lions.

The last time, in 2013, Wales clinched the Six Nations championship with a 30-3 win against England under the closed roof in Cardiff.

There is a consensus that closing the roof improves the atmosphere, but Howley says it provides the best playing conditions - an important consideration with bonus points being introduced to the tournament.

"You could have a scenario down the line when you played three home games that the away team need to win and we need to win with a bonus point," he said.

"What are the best conditions?

"The higher echelons are, I hope, making a decision as we speak.

"The roof has to be closed for the best conditions and the game to be played to the benefit of both teams. It has to be the best conditions for the game of rugby.

"Tries in the Six Nations are generally scored in March because weather dictates the games in early February.

"Rugby should be played in the best conditions, and if we are able to create that in the Principality Stadium, I would like to think those decisions will be made sooner or later. I hope bonus points provide a nudge.

"The roof being closed would give us the best conditions for the best rugby."

Wales have two home matches in the 2017 Six Nations - firstly against England and then Ireland on 10 March.