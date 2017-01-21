Ospreys: Steve Tandy says historic winning European run 'means nothing'

Ospreys ran in 42 tries during the pool stages of the European Challenge Cup this season

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy has said their historic European Challenge Cup run "means nothing" now they have reached the quarter-finals.

The Welsh region came from 21-7 down to beat Newcastle Falcons 21-26 and make it six wins from six in Pool Two.

Their bonus-point win means they became the first team ever to register the maximum 30 points from the pool stages of a European club competition.

"It won't count for a lot when it comes to the quarter-finals," Tandy said.

He told BBC Radio Wales: "For the group as a whole, it's been a good stage for all of us. It's a record and it's never been done before but it means nothing now.

"But we go into the last eight which is really pleasing for the squad."

Daniel Temm, Rob Vickers and Chris Harris all scored tries for the Falcons after Rhys Webb crossed on his Ospreys return following a spell out with an ankle injury picked up in Wales' defeat by Australia in November.

But Hanno Dirksen, Sam Davies and Scott Otten replied in the second half for the visitors to seal yet another European victory.

"We've had to rotate the squad around a hell of a lot in this competition and everyone's responded," Tandy continued.

"The first half's probably the worst half we've played in the competition but how the boys battled back was really pleasing.

"Ultimately, coming in at half-time at 21-7 probably didn't reflect the first half but I think ultimately we got what we deserved for not looking after the ball."