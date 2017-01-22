Matthew Morgan: Cardiff Blues back 'fantastic' against Bristol - Wilson

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson says Matthew Morgan's second-half performance against Bristol proved decisive in their victory.

Morgan, 24, scored two tries as the Blues reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 37-21 win.

"You need to be able to put pressure on kickers to force loose kicks but that's why we've got him here," Wilson said.

"He's electric when he's got that type of opportunity and I thought he was fantastic in that second half."

Wilson continued: "If you kick loosely to him, his instinct and where to come back was superb. We saw that today and that's why we've got him out there."

Former Bristol back Morgan set up Sam Warburton to run in late on in their win against Bristol and says they need to maintain the rapport in their back line.

"We've got a good back three at the Blues. We are all on the same page to counter-attack, which is paying off," Morgan told BBC Radio Wales.

"We need to keep that up for the rest of the season. With the season we've had, it's good [to reach the quarter-finals]. We've had a couple of wins and losses but to get through is pretty special. Now we need to kick on.

"Whoever we get, it's going to be a tough game, but I think if we play the best rugby we can, we can give anyone a game."

Blues' quarter final opponents will be decided by the outcome of the Stade Francais v Harlequins match at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

A Harlequins win would see Blues face Welsh rivals Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium while a home win would mean Danny Wilson's side facing Gloucester away.