Six Nations Rugby: France centre Wesley Fofana out with injury

Wesley Fofana has won 44 caps for France

France centre Wesley Fofana will miss the 2017 Six Nations after rupturing an Achilles tendon, according to his club Clermont Auvergne.

The explosive back, one of France's key players, sustained the injury in the first half of Clermont's 48-26 win over Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

"He will see a surgeon tomorrow for a very likely operation and a long period of unavailability," the Top 14 club said in a statement.

"He is out of the Six Nations."

France - who finished fifth in last year's tournament - begin their 2017 campaign against reigning Grand Slam champions England at Twickenham on Saturday, 4 February at 16:50 GMT.