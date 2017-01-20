Glasgow Warriors: Gregor Townsend dismisses Conor Murray 'dangerous tactics' claim

Gregor Townsend has named an unchanged side to face Leicester in the Champions Cup

Gregor Townsend has dismissed claims that his Glasgow Warriors side deliberately set out to injure Munster's Conor Murray.

The Ireland scrum-half suggested the Warriors players targeted his standing leg whenever he kicked in Saturday's Champions Cup match.

Townsend, however, says his team's tactics were within the rules.

"I've heard a few comments out of Munster. Obviously the pressure we put on them, they didn't enjoy," he said.

"Conor Murray is an excellent player, one of the best number nines in the game. Maybe he didn't have the best game last week.

"We know Munster obviously had a very strong kicking game and we put pressure on that kicking game.

"Rugby is a physical game and we have got to do things within the laws that involve tackling. We weren't penalised for anything [in that area] last week.

"You've got to be aggressive and proactive. The nature of this game is about collisions, putting pressure on the opposition's attacks so they make mistakes and are forced to do things they don't want to do. We pride ourselves on having that edge to our defence."

Munster are being investigated by European Cup organisers over their handling of a heavy head-knock suffered by Murray in the second half of the Irish side's 14-12 win at Scotstoun.

Murray was allowed to return to the pitch after the knock before being belatedly sent for a head injury assessment. The club insist the player showed no signs of concussion.

Townsend hinted that Munster were using the complaint about Glasgow's tactics to deflect from the controversy surrounding Murray's head knock.

"Maybe they [Munster] have more of an issue," said Townsend, who takes his side to Welford Road on Saturday to face Leicester knowing a win will seal Glasgow's place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"I know they were getting investigated about the concussion that week, so whether they want to talk about this and not talk about the other incident... From our side we'll just keep working hard at improving the times when we don't get it [the tackle] right."

Scotland meet Ireland at Murrayfield on Saturday 4 February and Townsend says the ill-feeling from Glasgow's tussle with Munster could spill over into the Six Nations opener.

"Maybe that's why it's in the media a lot. I know the Irish media picked it up a lot," he said.

"Ireland play Scotland in the first game of the season. Ireland have an effective kicking game too so I'm sure Scotland will want to put pressure on that and maybe learn from what happened with Conor Murray at the weekend."