European Champions Cup: Saracens, Exeter, Glasgow & Wasps eye quarter-finals

An injury-time Chris Ashton try helped Saracens secure a 22-22 draw at Scarlets last week

European Champions Cup holders Saracens will host three-time winners Toulon in a pool decider on Saturday.

Mark McCall's side are one of four to have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but victory at Allianz Park would secure them a home draw.

Munster, Leinster and ASM Clermont Auvergne have also already progressed.

Glasgow can go through as best runner-up if they beat Leicester, while Wasps will secure their place in the knockout stages if they win at Zebre on Sunday.

However, a losing bonus point for Warriors may also be enough to see the Scottish side reach the last eight for the first time.

Exeter travel to Top 14 leaders Clermont and remain in contention for a best runner-up spot, along with Bordeaux-Begles, who visit Ulster.

Northampton are already out, but can have their say on the quarter-final draw when they host a Montpellier side looking to secure a best runner-up spot on Friday.

Irish sides Munster and Leinster can guarantee home quarter-finals if they beat Racing 92 and Castres respectively, while victory against Toulouse would see Connacht progress.

European Champions Cup fixtures

Friday, 20 January:

Saturday, 21 January:

Sunday, 22 January:

Zebre v Wasps

