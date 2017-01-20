European Champions Cup Pool 1: Munster v Racing 92

Ronan O'Mahony's brother Barry is a former Munster forward

European Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92 Date: Saturday 21 January Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Latest score and match report on BBC Sport website

Munster's top try scorer Ronan O'Mahony comes into the side which will try to secure a home European Champions Cup quarter-final by beating Racing 92.

In the only change to the back line, winger O'Mahony replaces Keith Earls who took a knock to the ribs in training this week.

Tommy O'Donnell is selected ahead of Jack O'Donoghue in the back row while James Cronin comes in at loose-head.

Pool leaders Munster have qualified while Racing are out of contention.

They secured their 16th European quarter-final in 19 seasons by beating Glasgow Warriors 14-12 at Scotstoun last weekend.

With extra seating installed, there will be a 26,200 sell-out crowd in Limerick where former Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara will be in the opposition dug-out as part of the French club's coaching staff.

The match will be Munster's 60th top-level European game at Thomond Park, the Irish side having lost just four of the previous matches.

Munster: Zebo; A Conway, J Taute, R Scannell, R O'Mahony; T Bleyendaal, C Murray; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, D Ryan; P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, T du Toit, B Holland, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, I Keatley, F Saili.

Racing 92: B Dulin; T Thomas, H Chavancy, E Dussartre, M Andreu; B Dambielle, M Machenaud; EB Arous, C Chat, B Tameifuna, M Carizza, L Nakarawa, Y Nyanga, M Voisin, S Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: V Lacombe, J Brugnaut, C Gomes Sa, A Williams, C Masoe, J Hart, F Pourteau, A Vulivuli.