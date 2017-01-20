Rodney Parade: Newport Gwent Dragons chief disappointed by pitch criticism

The pitch at Rodney Parade has proved problematic for Newport County and Newport Gwent Dragons this season

Newport Gwent Dragons chief executive Stuart Davies says he is disappointed at Newport County boss Graham Westley's criticism of the Rodney Parade pitch.

County are tenants at the ground which is also used by rugby union teams Newport Gwent Dragons and Newport RFC.

"I'm not sure why he [Westley] feels it necessary to go on about it," Davies told BBC Wales Sport.

"It points to the fact Newport County are bottom of the league and I suggest he focuses on preparing his own side."

Davies is also the chief executive of Rodney Parade Limited, which owns the ground and agreed a 10-year lease for the football club to use the stadium in 2013.

On Thursday, Westley questioned whether Newport County were getting value for money out of the leasing deal.

The Exiles have had two games - against Morecambe and Barnet - abandoned at half-time while their game against Stevenage in October was postponed because of the state of the pitch.

"It costs us more for us to have County playing there than it's worth. The estimated cost is worth twice as much as we receive from County each season," Davies continued.

The Dragons were beaten 10-0 by Ospreys at Rodney Parade on New Year's Day on a dreadful pitch and Davies says he is aware of the state of the playing surface.

"This issue is very important and I'm not trying to say the pitch is perfect. We're doing all we can to repair the pitch but there's no short-term solution," he said.

"In the meantime, it helps no-one that it continues to dominate the agenda."