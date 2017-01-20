Welsh Rugby Union backs five-year residency rule plan

Wales' head of performance Geraint John backs plans for a five-year residency rule in rugby

A plan to extend the period needed for a player to qualify for a country on residency has been backed by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

A player currently becomes eligible when they have lived in a country for three years.

World Rugby is due to vote in May on extending it to five, a move also backed by England.

"We believe five years is the right thing," said WRU head of performance Geraint John.

"That's the message passed over to World Rugby when we had the meeting.

"We were in the World Rugby meeting and Martyn Phillips was representing us and our strategy is five years."

The campaign led by World Rugby vice-chairman and former Argentina international Agustin Pichot.

And John says the idea suits the way the WRU want to manage talent in Wales.

"We feel it fits into our strategic plan in terms of what we're about here in Wales - developing our own, developing players that are already here in Wales, looking at talent and trying to keep that talent in Wales," he added.

While England and Wales support the plan it has been reported that Scotland and Ireland are opposed to the change.