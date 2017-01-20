BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: England coach Eddie Jones wary of upcoming distractions
Distractions the biggest threat to England - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones says "distractions" will be the biggest problem for his side as they aim to retain their Six Nations title.
READ MORE: England include uncapped trio Mike Williams, Nathan Catt and Alex Lozowski
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired