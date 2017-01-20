Keelan Giles: Ospreys wing to miss start of Six Nations with hamstring injury

Keelan Giles is treated on the field
Keelan Giles was injured Ospreys' Challenge Cup win over Lyon at the Liberty Stadium

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles will miss the start of the Six Nations Championship with a hamstring injury.

Wales interim coach Rob Howley had anticipated the lay-off by leaving the 18-year-old out of his squad for the tournament in Tuesday's announcement.

Uncapped Giles was tipped to make his Wales debut during the series.

"At this stage we are predicting a recovery period for Keelan of approximately four weeks," said Ospreys medical officer Chris Towers.

The lay-off rules Giles out for the matches against Italy in Rome on 5 February and England in Cardiff on 11 February.

He would also be a doubt for the game against Scotland in Murrayfield on 25 February.

Ospreys also face a spell of up to five weeks without tight-head prop Fia Ma'afu whi suffered an ankle injury in the European Challenge Cup match against Lyon on Sunday, 15 January.

