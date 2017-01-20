European Champions Cup Pool 5: Ulster v Bordeaux-Begles

Tommy Bowe's last Ulster start was against Leinster on 31 December

European Champions Cup: Ulster v Bordeaux-Begles Date: Saturday 21 January Venue: Kingspan Stadium , Belfast Kick-off: 13.00 GMT Coverage: Live Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Winger Tommy Bowe has been recalled to the Ulster side for Saturday's final European Champions Cup pool match at home to Bordeaux-Begles.

The 32-year-old, who has won 67 Ireland caps, was an unused replacement in last weekend's Pool Five defeat at Exeter.

That 31-19 loss effectively ended Ulster's hopes of reaching the last eight, although the Belfast side still have a slight mathematical chance.

Jonny Simpson will make his first start for the Province at tight-head prop.

Media playback is not supported on this device Charles Piutau scored two tries in Ulster's defeat by Exeter Chiefs on Saturday

In other changes, Darren Cave returns at centre to partner Stuart McCloskey while Charles Piatau switches from the wing to full-back.

Robbie Diack and Franco van der Merwe return to the second row while Andy Warwick comes in at loose-head.

First-choice scrum-half Ruan Pienaar remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Ulster have won both of their home pool games, but losing all three away matches has derailed their planned progress to the knockout stages.

At the start of the campaign, Bordeaux scored three late tries in beating Ulster 28-13.

Ulster: C Piutau, T Bowe, D Cave, S McCloskey, A Trimble (capt), P Jackson, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best, J Simpson, R Diack, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, C Gilroy.

Bordeaux: G Cros; N Ducuing, J-B Dubié, J Wakacegu, B Connor; I Madigan, Y Lesgourgues; S Kitshoff, C Maynadier, M Clerc, T Palmer, B Botha, L Madaule, L Goujon, M Tauleigne.

Replacements: B Auzqui, S Taofifenua, V Cobilas, J Edwards, H Chalmers, J Audy, S Hickey, J Rey.