Jack Maunder: Exeter Chiefs scrum-half adapting well to pace of top flight

Jack Maunder scored a try on his Champions Cup debut against Bordeaux last month

Exeter's teenage scrum-half Jack Maunder says he is adapting well to the pace of top-flight rugby.

The 19-year-old is set to make just his third start in their final Champions Cup pool game at Clermont Auvergne.

"You get a sense of it in training, but there's nothing like match day intensity," he told BBC Sport.

"Especially in Europe you see that increase in intensity that as a nine the breakdowns are a lot quicker, there are a lot more bodies in there.

He continued: "You learn during the games and you've got to pick up things during the game."

Maunder's chance comes as Exeter rest their only experienced scrum-half Dave Lewis, with Will Chudley and Niko Matawalu out injured.

"There are going to be these opportunities for the younger boys and it is vital that you taken them and you impresses the coaches with attributes that they like to see," Maunder added.

"Hopefully that can lead to more opportunities in the future."