Ed Slater: Leicester Tigers players must take responsibility and be more accountable

Ed Slater has been involved in the full England set-up but has not yet represented his country at the highest level

Leicester Tigers players have let themselves down and must take responsibility for their poor form, according to lock Ed Slater.

Tigers sacked director of rugby Richard Cockerill at the start of the month and have continued to struggle, with their losing run now standing at four games.

They are fifth in the Premiership and out of Europe following a crushing 34-3 defeat by Racing 92.

"Players need to be more accountable," Slater told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Looking at that Racing game you would say that we were not really as a group.

"We have to take on a lot more responsibility - particularly after some of the things that have happened over the last three weeks."

Leicester's Champions Cup exit, coupled with being 18 points adrift of Premiership leaders Wasps, means their season is in danger of ending trophy-less again.

Slater revealed that hooker Tom Youngs, in particular, was furious with last week's display against Racing and told his team-mates so.

"Tom's message at half-time was pretty clear," the 28-year-old added.

"I haven't seen him lose it like he did. It was pretty much straight from the heart and deserved. I don't think there was much more to be said after he gave everyone a blast.

"It didn't quite get the reaction because the game was far gone by then but it said a lot about what was happening on the pitch and the way we were playing.

"It is really frustrating at the moment but there have been a few changes and it is probably going to take a bit of time to see that come out in performances."

Tigers face Glasgow at Welford Road on Saturday in their final Champions Cup match of the season.