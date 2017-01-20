BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: England have no world class players yet - Eddie Jones

England have no world class players - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones is pleased with the strength and depth of his squad, but says the team has "no world class players yet".

READ MORE: Six Nations 2017: England include Mike Williams, Nathan Catt and Alex Lozowski

Top videos

Video

England have no world class players - Jones

Video

Best five shots: Hawkins ends Selby bid

  • From the section Snooker
Video

From beauty queen to weightlifting machine

Video

Why only a win for Man City v Spurs will do - Nevin analysis

Video

Amazing acrobatics from jockey to stay on horse

Video

Costa is happy and available - Conte

Video

Evans: The Brit who bought his own kit marches on

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Depay good enough to return - Mourinho

Video

Footballers' funniest tweets

Video

Murray sees progress in win over Querrey

Video

Guardiola backs keeper Bravo

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired