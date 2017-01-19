Women's Six Nations 2017: Scotland recall Jade Konkel after injury

Jade Konkel missed the November losses to Spain

Scotland's first full-time female professional Jade Konkel has been named in Scotland Women's Six Nations squad after returning from injury.

The Hillhead/Jordanhill number eight missed November's Rugby World Cup qualifying defeat by Spain.

Four players who debuted against the Spanish - Louise McMillan, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm and Lucy Park - are named again by head coach Shade Munro.

The Scots last won a Women's Six Nations match in 2010.

And they have finished bottom in the last six championships.

Munro's side will play English Premiership outfit Aylesford Bulls as part of their preparation for the tournament.

Lisa Martin is Scotland captain

They open at home to Ireland on 3 February and visit France eight days later before hosting Wales on 24 February.

England away is next on 11 March and Scotland welcome Italy for their final match on 17 March.

"The Women's Six Nations is a great platform to develop the squad and benchmark progress as we work towards closing the gap with world-class nations," said Munro.

"We've added more training camps and competitive games this season to better prepare both the new and experienced players for the task ahead.

"We competed for the whole 80 minutes in both games [against Spain] and developed our defence and attack. The players took confidence from that because they can see the improvement.

"In this tournament, our focus is really on us. There's no doubt we have progressed in a number of areas, but there is a lot more we can do to improve."

Scotland Women squad

Forwards: Tracy Balmer (Worcester), Sarah Bonar (Lichfield), Rachel Cook (Murrayfield Wanderers), Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University), Karen Dunbar (RHC Cougars), Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Jade Konkel (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Heather Lockhart (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Rachel Malcolm (Lichfield), Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls), Louise McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Siobhan McMillan (Cartha Queens Park), Lyndsay O'Donnell (Worcester), Lucy Park (Murrayfield Wanderers), Lisa Robertson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Lana Skeldon (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Anna Stodter (Saracens), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield/Wanderers).

Backs: Caroline Collie (Bletchley Ladies), Abi Evans (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University), Lauren Harris (Melrose), Gillian Inglis (RHC Cougars), Sarah Law (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University), Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University), Lisa Martin (Murrayfield Wanderers), Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield), Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Chloe Rollie (Murrayfield Wanderers), Eilidh Sinclair (Murrayfield Wanderers), Lisa Thomson (Edinburgh University).