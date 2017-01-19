European Champions Cup: Castres v Leinster (Fri)

Richardt Strauss and Cian Healy come into the Leinster front row to face Castres

Leinster have made three changes to their starting line-up for Friday's Champions Cup game against Castres.

Prop Cian Healy and hooker Richardt Strauss come into the front row, with Ross Molony replacing banned lock Hayden Triggs in the second row.

Triggs received a three-week suspension for making contact with the eye of Montpellier scrum-half Nic White in last week's Pool Four game at the RDS.

A Leinster win would guarantee the Irish province a home quarter-final.

Leo Cullen's side are already assured of top spot in the pool but have the opportunity to secure a last eight tie at the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of 31 March-2 April.

A win bonus point would take their tally to 26 points and ensure a first or second ranking when the eight teams to contest the quarter-finals are decided by the end of the weekend.

Molony will be making only his second European start, alongside Devin Toner in the second row, while Jack McGrath and James Tracy drop out of the team which saw off Montpellier 57-3 last week.

Flanker Sean O'Brien is nursing a slight calf strain and is not included in the 23-man squad.

Castres lie third in Pool Four on 10 points, one point behind Montpellier and one ahead of Northampton, to whom they lost 28-21 last weekend.

Castres: P Berard; J Caminati, A Taumoepeau, F Vialelle, D Smith; J Dumora, A Dupont; A Tichit, B Mach, D Kotze, V Moreaux, R Capo Ortega, Y Caballero, A Bias, S Mafi

Replacements: J Jenneker, M Lazar, D Tussac, L Jacquet, A Jelonch, J Seron, B Urdapilleta, T Combezou

Leinster: I Nacewa (capt); A Byrne, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, R O'Loughlin; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, R Strauss, T Furlong; R Molony, D Toner; J Conan, J van der Flier, J Heaslip

Replacements: J Tracy, J McGrath, M Bent, M McCarthy, D Leavy, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, R Kearney

Referee: Greg Garner (England)

Touch Judge 1: Tom Foley (England)

Touch Judge 2: Paul Dix (England)

TMO: David Rose (England)

Citing Commissioner: Steve Savage (England)