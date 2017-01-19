Maxime Mermoz: Leicester Tigers keen to sign France centre

Maxime Mermoz was part of the France squad during last season's Six Nations and played against England

Leicester Tigers are keen to sign Toulon's France international centre Maxime Mermoz until the end of the season, says interim boss Aaron Mauger.

Injuries to summer signing Matt Toomua and Manu Tuilagi have left Tigers struggling for numbers in the backs.

Mauger told BBC Radio Leicester that Mermoz, 30, is "definitely" a target.

"Nothing has been agreed, but he is one of the players we are looking at. We have been searching for a replacement for Manu and Matt," said Mauger.