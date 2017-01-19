Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Timisoara Saracens (Fri)

Uncapped Simon Berghan was included in Scotland's Six Nations squad this week

Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Timisoara Saracens Date: Friday, 20 January Venue: Myreside Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Edinburgh make six changes to their line-up for Friday's European Challenge Cup meeting with Timisoara Saracens.

It will be the first match this term at new home Myreside for Edinburgh, who lead Harlequins by a point in Pool 5.

Backs Michael Allen and Nathan Fowles come in while Neil Cochrane, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie take up places in the pack.

The visitors include experienced Romania backs Valentin Calafeteanu and Catalin Fercu.

For Edinburgh, Allen's inclusion means Chris Dean switches from outside to inside centre, with Phil Burleigh dropping out. Fowles replaces Sean Kennedy at scrum-half.

Hooker Cochrane and prop Berghan join Allan Dell in the front row with Cochrane captaining the side as Ross Ford and the injured WP Nel make way.

Lock Grant Gilchrist and flanker Jamie Ritchie also earn places at the expense of Fraser McKenzie and Hamish Watson.

Myreside will host Edinburgh matches for the rest of the season

A bonus-point win for Edinburgh, who had been playing at Murrayfield, will secure a home quarter-final in the tournament.

"We need no extra motivation for this match," explained acting head coach Duncan Hodge. "We're in front of our supporters at a new home ground and have the chance to secure a home European quarter-final.

"As a group we're hugely excited about playing at Myreside and will look to put down a marker on our first outing. It's a huge day for the club and its supporters and we hope it is a great occasion.

"The players are determined to play their part by giving a huge performance and we look forward to hearing a loud crowd creating a really intimidating atmosphere for the visiting team.

"Timisoara were a physical and tough side when we played them out in Romania [in October's 59-17 win] and we can expect more of the same on their visit to Myreside."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Hoyland, Allen, Dean, Brown; Weir, Fowles; Dell, Cochrane (capt), Berghan, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Ritchie, Du Preez.

Replacements: McInally, Cosgrove, McCallum, Carmichael, Mata, Hidalgo-Clyne, Tovey, Scholes.

Timisoara Saracens: Fercu; Lemnaru, Sefanaia, Umaga, Shennan; Rose, Calafeteanu; Aholelei, Radoi, Pungea, Popirlan, Drenceanu, Ianus, Lazar, Rus.

Replacements: Capatana, Halalilo, Maris, Muresan, Gorcioaia, Popa, Conache, Manumua.