Six Nations 2017: Extensive coverage on BBC TV, radio and online

John Inverdale and Gabby Logan (centre) and pundits Jeremy Guscott (left) and Jonathan Davies (right)

BBC Sport has extensive coverage of the 2017 Six Nations Championship across TV, radio and digital platforms.

Live coverage of seven matches will be on TV, including the tournament's opening game between Scotland and Ireland on 4 February.

There will be minute-by-minute coverage of all the home nations' games on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra, and across the BBC's digital platforms.

Eight of the matches from the tournament will be shown on ITV.

This is the second year of a six-year deal between the BBC and ITV to share the broadcast rights to the Six Nations.

The BBC's broadcasting team will include expert analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport, including Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams, Keith Wood, Brian Moore and new for 2017, Ireland legend Paul O'Connell.

A comprehensive digital service will enable fans to share in all the excitement through the BBC Sport website and via the BBC Sport app on mobiles, tablets and connected TVs.

Fans will also be able to sign up for push alerts and use the My Sport service, which provides a more personalised offer.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.