Gloucester: Gareth Evans forwards agrees new deal with Premiership side

Gareth Evans
Gareth Evans suffered a serious knee injury in 2014 and was out of action for several months

Gloucester forward Gareth Evans has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old back row has played six games this season after injury problems and scored a try in last month's 28-24 loss to Harlequins at Twickenham.

"I haven't been able to give as much on the field as I'd have liked in the last season and a bit," he said.

"For the club to say they still see me as part of the squad is a big vote of confidence from them."

Evans is a product of the club's academy and joined the first-team squad in 2012-13.

"In the back of your mind when it's contract year, and you're not quite sure what's happening before negotiations start - it plays on your mind a bit," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"To have it all sorted is great. It gives you peace of mind and gives you to focus and knuckle down to some hard work."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired