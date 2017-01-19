Gloucester: Gareth Evans forwards agrees new deal with Premiership side

Gareth Evans suffered a serious knee injury in 2014 and was out of action for several months

Gloucester forward Gareth Evans has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old back row has played six games this season after injury problems and scored a try in last month's 28-24 loss to Harlequins at Twickenham.

"I haven't been able to give as much on the field as I'd have liked in the last season and a bit," he said.

"For the club to say they still see me as part of the squad is a big vote of confidence from them."

Evans is a product of the club's academy and joined the first-team squad in 2012-13.

"In the back of your mind when it's contract year, and you're not quite sure what's happening before negotiations start - it plays on your mind a bit," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"To have it all sorted is great. It gives you peace of mind and gives you to focus and knuckle down to some hard work."