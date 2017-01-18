Rio Sevens gold coach Ben Ryan joins Welsh Rugby Union

Ben Ryan takes a selfie for a fan in Fiji after they won gold in Rio

The man who guided Fiji to 2016 Rio Olympic Sevens gold has joined the Welsh Rugby Union as a consultant.

Englishman Ben Ryan has joined the WRU to work with all men's teams outside Rob Howley's national squad, and all Wales' women's teams.

The 45-year-old has been working with the National Basketball Association since leaving his role with Fiji.

"Ben Ryan's appointment is a real coup for Welsh rugby," said WRU head of rugby performance Geraint John.

"He is a much sought-after high performance coach, who has had significant successes with the Fijian national sevens side.

"We are particularly interested in benefitting from the meticulous attention to detail and major planning experience which Ben showed to maximum effect during the Olympics in Rio."

Ryan, who will also work on coach development at the WRU, said: "I am really looking forward to all that lies ahead."

The Welsh governing body has also brought in Peter Drewett as performance coach manager.

Drewett will arrive on 1 March from a similar role in Hong Kong.

John moved from Drewett's new role to join the WRU board in 2016.