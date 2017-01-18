Gavin Cattle and Alan Paver: Cornish Pirates coaches agree new deals until May 2019

Cattle and Paver joined the Pirates coaching staff in 2014 under former boss Ian Davies

Cornish Pirates coaches Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle have signed new contracts at the Championship club.

The pair, who took over from Ian Davies in the summer, have agreed to stay at the Mennaye until May 2019.

Both had long playing careers with the club and were assistants to Davies before taking over after cost cuts forced Davies to leave.

The Pirates have also brought in former England forward and Nottingham coach Martin Haag on a part-time basis.

The pair have led the Pirates to fifth place in the Championship this season, one point off the play-off places.

"Taking on the roles of co-coaches has been a challenge but one that both Alan and I have enjoyed," Cattle said.

"The squad has been smaller and generally younger, so credit is due to the players who have maintained a focus to also develop and progress.

"The next few years should form part of what has been, and is, an exciting journey and although the commitment required is considerable we can all sense the potential that is clearly there."