Saracens boss unhappy with Scarlets flanker Davies over Skelton yellow

James Davies is the younger brother of Wales and Lions centre Jonathan

Saracens boss Mark McCall has criticised Scarlets' James Davies after Will Skelton was sin-binned during the meeting of the side last weekend.

Sarries' Australian lock Skelton slapped the GB Olympic Sevens Rio silver medallist in the face late in the 22-22 European Champions Cup draw.

BBC pundit Brian Moore was among those to accuse Davies, 26, of over-reacting.

"It's not good is it? If one of our players did that I'd be devastated," said McCall.

"But I don't think they would. It's terrible, but you don't need me to tell you that."

Moore wrote: "Scarlets should have won but, had they done so, it would have been spoiled by another example of simulation (cheating by exaggeration) from Davies."

Scarlets head coach Pivac defended Davies' behaviour - and questioned how clean former England hooker Moore was as a player.

"I've spoken to our medical staff, and they tell me he [Davies] is getting acupuncture on his neck," Pivac said.

"The facts speak for themselves: 140kg, swinging arm, hit him on the chin. We've confirmed that.

"Unless you've been hit by 140kg or been struck on the jaw, you really should keep your comments to yourself.

"James tells me it [falling over] was more shock from being struck. He fell to the ground and he got straight back up.

"If I was the Saracens coach I'd be sanctioning my player for throwing a punch which is against the rules of the game."

Asked about Moore's criticism, Pivac added: "I don't condone taking a dive, that's why I don't watch football.

"Brian Moore? Well, he was squeaky clean as a player wasn't he?"