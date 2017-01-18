Aaron Cruden: New Zealand fly-half to join Montpellier in summer

Aaron Cruden made his All Blacks debut in 2010

New Zealand fly-half Aaron Cruden will join French club Montpellier on a three-year contract at the end of the Super Rugby season in August.

Cruden, who plays for the Waikato Chiefs, will still be eligible for All Blacks selection for the British and Irish Lions tour in the summer.

The 28-year-old has played in 47 Tests for his country.

"It is with great sadness but great excitement that this will be my last year playing in New Zealand," he said.

"I have signed a three-year deal with Montpellier in France, which is a beautiful part of the world, a fantastic rugby club and a real opportunity for me to go out there and experience something different."

Scotland's New Zealand-born coach Vern Cotter will take over at Montpellier following this year's Six Nations.